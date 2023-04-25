Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) Enforce­ment Wing and Land Di­rectorate conducted an anti-encroachment opera­tion in Sector C-16 here to remove illegal construc­tions, encroachments, and unauthorized Afghan settlements. The opera­tion aimed to preserve the city’s aesthetic appeal and restore the sector’s cleanli­ness. Its successful execu­tion sent a strong message to those who engage in il­legal activities. CDA Chair­man Noor Ul Amin Mengal directed the operation in sector C-16, which was carried out with the assis­tance of the district admin­istration, Islamabad police officials, and CDA staff. The objective of the operation was to eliminate illegal constructions, encroach­ments and unauthorized Afghan settlements in the area. In addition, a joint team was established to survey various areas in Is­lamabad during Eid ul-Fitr holidays to identify and mark any encroachments or illegal constructions..