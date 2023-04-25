Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Wing and Land Direc­torate conducted an anti-encroach­ment operation in Sector C-16 here to remove illegal constructions, en­croachments, and unauthorized Af­ghan settlements.

The operation aimed to preserve the city’s aesthetic appeal and restore the sector’s cleanliness. Its successful execution sent a strong message to those who engage in illegal activities.

CDA Chairman Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal directed the operation in sec­tor C-16, which was carried out with the assistance of the district adminis­tration, Islamabad police officials, and CDA staff. The objective of the opera­tion was to eliminate illegal construc­tions, encroachments and unauthor­ized Afghan settlements in the area.

In addition, a joint team was estab­lished to survey various areas in Is­lamabad during Eid ul-Fitr holidays to identify and mark any encroachments or illegal constructions. The team’s ac­tions would allow for the timely remov­al of any identified illegal constructions.

The CDA Chairman emphasized that any form of encroachment or il­legal construction would not be tol­erated at any cost, and the land mafia would be dealt with constitutionally.