BEIJING - China and India held the 18th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting as Chinese experts said Monday that the move showed that the border issue is shifting from a standoff to normalised management. The militaries of China and India held a deep exchange of views on resolving the relevant questions in accordance with the two heads of states’ important consensus in their 18th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting held on Sunday, Mao Ning, a spokesperson at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a press conference. The 18th round of meetings was fruitful, as it showed the two sides are willing to further ease the border situation and realize normalisation of bilateral ties amid the current international and regional situations, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times today.
