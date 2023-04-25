Share:

BEIJING - China and India held the 18th round of Corps Commander Level Meet­ing as Chinese experts said Monday that the move showed that the border issue is shifting from a standoff to normalised management. The militaries of China and India held a deep ex­change of views on resolving the relevant questions in accordance with the two heads of states’ im­portant consensus in their 18th round of Corps Commander Lev­el Meeting held on Sunday, Mao Ning, a spokesperson at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a press conference. The 18th round of meetings was fruitful, as it showed the two sides are willing to further ease the border situation and realize normalisa­tion of bilateral ties amid the cur­rent international and regional situations, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Ts­inghua University, told the Global Times today.