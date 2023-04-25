Share:

LAHORE - A large number of citizens visited public parks and other recreational places in the provincial me­tropolis on Monday to celebrate the third day of Eid ul Fitr with traditional festivity. Many visitors, especially families, were seen at popular spots such as Bagh-e Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Mod­el Town Linear Park, Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif Park, Race course Park, Shalamar Garden, Lahore Museum and Greater Iqbal Park. The La­hore Zoo also remained the hub of festivities on the third day due to the large number of visitors, while several people faced difficulties in parking their vehicles. Both entrances of Lahore Zoo (one at The Mall and second at Lawrence Road) were packed with traffic. Cinemas and play lands hav­ing electronic swings, video games and other joy rides were also jam packed. Ice cream parlors, fast food restaurants, coffee shops and other eat­ing spots also witnessed an extraordinary rush of people. Many people invited their families and friends to their homes for parties in which tradi­tional Lahori dishes and sweets were served. Spe­cial security arrangements were also seen outside the parks for the protection of the visitors. Mean­while, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana lauded the performance of officials for maintenance of peace in the city and providing fool proof security to the citizens on Eid. In a statement issued here on Mon­day, he said, the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment to ensure protection of people as security of the city was beefed up and effective patrolling was made to avoid any untow­ard incident. “More than eight thousands police officers and officials were deputed in the city at Masajids, Imambargahs and other sensitive places in the provincial metropolis. More than 400 teams of Dolphins squad and Police Response Unit did ef­fective patrolling in the city. Vehicles and persons were thoroughly checked at e-police check posts at exit and entry points of the city”, he added.