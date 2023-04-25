Share:

Pakistan ranks fifth amongst the most severely affected countries in the world in terms of climatic change. The country has become vulnerable to natural calamities, i.e. floods, earthquakes, and erratic rains. The devastating effects of climate change in Pakistan have resulted in growing food insecurity. Half of the population of the country depends on agriculture for livelihood, which is majorly affected by climate change. Despite being 8th globally in farm output countries, Pakistan is still on the verge of famine. According to Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021, Pakistan ranks 92nd among 116 nations worldwide.

The changing-climate situation is making Pakistan’s food situation much worse. The climate-affected agriculture sector of the country’s economy is portraying a gloomy picture of food security.

Particularly, in Sindh and Balochistan, the intensity of floods have put an adverse impact on agricultural productivity which is increasing food poverty and worsening Pakistan’s export industry.

To combat such climate effects, Pakistan should use the most advanced technology in farm mechanization. Pakistan should alter its crop patterns by introducing climate-friendly crops, heat-tolerant seeds, and soil-refreshing procedures. Pakistan should apply sustainable agricultural development techniques and projects, to adjust itself to the new dimensions of climate change.

MOHAMMAD FAISAL,

Usta Mohammad.