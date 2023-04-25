Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reached Beijing on a four day visit of China.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Rela­tion (ISPR), COAS is on a four day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military rela­tions. Chi¬nese and Pa­kistani militaries stand ready to expand prac¬ti­cal cooperation in vari­ous fields to a new level and in¬ject a new impe­tus into the all-weather strategic coop¬erative partnership.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir spent the Eid day with troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan Border at Bajaur, ISPR said. During the visit, the COAS offered Eid prayer with the offi­cers and troops and appreciated their high morale. He expressed that Pa­kistan Army is committed towards defence of the frontiers and Armed Forces of Pakistan are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the terri­torial integrity of Pakistan. The COAS remarked, “For defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from the loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country.” The army chief paid rich tribute to the martyrs and empha­sized that on this day of Eid we must not forget those who laid their lives for defence of the motherland and eliminating the scourge of terrorism. He extended well wishes to the fami­lies of martyrs on this special day. He also appreciated the operational vigil of troops guarding the border. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.