QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a couple on suspicion of Siakari in Dhadar area of kachhi Kathan on Monday. According to Levies sources, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a girl and her alleged paramour Talib Hus­sain for having illicit relation between them. As a result, both died on the spot after re­ceiving bullet wounds. The bodies of the de­ceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Fur­ther investigation was underway.