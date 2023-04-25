QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a couple on suspicion of Siakari in Dhadar area of kachhi Kathan on Monday. According to Levies sources, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a girl and her alleged paramour Talib Hussain for having illicit relation between them. As a result, both died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.
Agencies
April 25, 2023
