ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Sid­diqui while mocking Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man Imran Khan said was it a conspiracy on part of the former prime minister to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or a strategy. Siddiqui said ex­citing facts were coming to the fore of Khan’s state­ment that he dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on the orders of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Sid­diqui while taunting Khan tweeted, “America downed my government at the be­hest of General Bajwa and I dissolved two provincial governments on orders of General Bajwa. Was it a con­spiracy and this strategy”