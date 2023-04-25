Share:

MARDAN - The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration at Zaman Park Lahore saw the participation of several ex-lawmakers and local leaders of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who shared their pictures and videos on social media.

Among the attendees were former provincial minis­ter Atif Khan, provincial leader Haris Khan Toru (son of former provincial police chief Fayaz Toru) and oth­er local leaders. According to Haris Khan Toru, PTI Chairman Imran Khan is highly revered among par­ty workers and is considered a “red line.” Toru while talking to The Nation said that every party worker is willing to make any sacrifice for the sake of their leader. Toru further argued that the current imported government fears holding an election in the country because they know that if elections were to be held, Imran Khan would once again come into power with a two-thirds majority.