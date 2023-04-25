Share:

LAHORE - Former state minister and central lead­er of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that fair, free and inde­pendent elections were imperative as per the constitution of the country, but those election which favour ‘ladla’ (Im­ran) to bring him into power, would not be acceptable. Talking to the me­dia at his residence, he said that a fa­vorable scenario was being created to bring Imran Khan into powers under the garb of Punjab elections but this drama would not be succeeded this time. Commenting on the recent audio leak, he said the recent audio leak had endorsed the stance of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz that excesses were committed with the leadership of the party, and decisions of specific kinds were made as per the liking and dislik­ing of families. He said that suo moto and article 184(3) of the Constitution were bluntly used in 2017 and com­petent leadership was disqualified, whereas incompetent was declared ‘Sadiq and Ameen’. An atmosphere was created to favour Imran Khan in becoming prime minister while his po­litical adversary was disqualified and put behind the bars, he added. Talal said that once again the drama was be­ing staged under the garb of elections in Punjab but these elements would not succeed in their ulterior motives as the parliament was fully alive this time. He said that Imran Khan failed to protect the national interests, add­ing that his decisions made Pakistan respect-less in the comity of nations while he also deprived the poor to get bread. He said that Pakistan was making progress when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister but he was disqualified and Imran Khan was clamped on the country who not only isolated the country but also deprived it from Kashmir. He said that again suo moto was being utilized by the people of specific mind which was neither in consonance with the Con­stitution of Pakistan nor acceptable to the parliament.