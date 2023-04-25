Share:

FAISALABAD - Former state minister and central leader of Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that fair, free and independent elections were imperative as per the constitution of the country, but those election which favour ‘ladla’ (Imran) to bring him into power, would not be acceptable.

Talking to the media here at his residence, he said that a favorable scenario was being created to bring Imran Khan into powers under the garb of Punjab elections but this drama would not be suc­ceeded this time. Commenting on the recent audio leak, he said the recent audio leak had endorsed the stance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that excesses were committed with the leadership of the party, and decisions of specific kinds were made as per the liking and disliking of families.

He said that suo moto and Article 184(3) of the Constitution were bluntly used in 2017 and com­petent leadership was disqualified, whereas in­competent was declared ‘Sadiq and Ameen’. An atmosphere was created to favour Imran Khan in becoming prime minister while his political adver­sary was disqualified and put behind the bars, he added. Talal said that once again the drama was be­ing staged under the garb of elections in Punjab but these elements would not succeed in their ulterior motives as the parliament was fully alive this time.

He said that Imran Khan failed to protect the national interests, adding that his decisions made Pakistan respect-less in the comity of nations while he also deprived the poor to get bread. He said that Pakistan was making progress when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister but he was disqualified and Imran Khan was clamped on the country who not only isolated the country but also deprived it from Kashmir. He said that again suo moto was be­ing utilized by the people of specific mind which was neither in consonance with the Constitution of Pakistan nor acceptable to the parliament.

He said that Pakistan must be run in accor­dance with the constitution. He also quoted au­dio leaks of Saqib Nasir and videos of Arshad Malik and said that these were intentionally ig­nored and now recent audio leak was also being brushed aside instead of conducting a fair and free investigation. Had proper investigation con­ducted on audio leak of Saqib Nisar and video leak of Arshad Malik, such incidents would not have reoccurred, he said. The parliament was now fully alive and would not allow any institu­tion to encroach upon its authority, he added.