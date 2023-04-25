Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing offloaded passenger who was traveling to Germany on fake resident card.

As per FIA, the passenger travelled to Europe through illegal means in 2005 and his Poland resident card was fake which he received against €5000 from an agent.

The accused was residing in different countries of Europe on fake document for last 18 years.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Human Trafficking Wing Gujrat for further investigation.

Earlier on March 19, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing offloaded two passengers who were traveling to Saudi Arabia on fake documents.

As per FIA, the immigration wing checked the travel documents of two passengers on suspiciousness and found no record in the system. The passports of the passengers were stamped with fake Italy permits.

The passengers were handed over to the FIA Human Trafficking Wing for further investigation.