ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari on Monday expressed his gratitude to the governments of Turkiye and Egypt for their help in the safe evacuation of Pa­kistanis from Sudan as the fight­ing raged between the two war­ring forces. During the whole evacuation process, the foreign minister also remained in con­tact with his Saudi counterpart, a press release said. The foreign minister actively pursued the whole situation during the Eid days and appreciated all those who ensured the safe evacua­tion operation of expatriates from Sudan. The minister was given a daily briefing by the of­ficials of the ministry of foreign affairs. Foreign Minister Bilaw­al also made the crises manage­ment cell functional in the min­istry to ensure all efforts for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis and directed for expediting the pro­cess. The officials of the embas­sy of Pakistan in Sudan had been in constant contact with the stranded Pakistanis and a help­line was established in the em­bassy under directive of the for­eign minister. According to the press release, the first batch of 500 Pakistanis had reached port of Sudan from Khartoum for their onward voyage to Jeddah.