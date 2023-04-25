PESHAWAR - On the third day of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali opened the doors of the Governor House Peshawar for the enjoyment and recreation of families and children on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Governor Haji Ghulam Ali ensured that full arrangements had been made for the entertainment and recreation of families and swings for the children on this auspicious occasion. People from all walks of life, including students, teachers, civil society activists, politicians, and minorities, flocked to the Governor House to exchange Eid greetings with the Governor. Haji Ghulam Ali met the visitors and congratulated them on Eid. It was a joyous occasion for all those who visited the Governor House during the Eid celebrations.