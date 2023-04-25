Share:

PESHAWAR - On the third day of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali opened the doors of the Governor House Peshawar for the enjoyment and recreation of families and children on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali ensured that full arrangements had been made for the en­tertainment and recreation of families and swings for the children on this auspicious oc­casion. People from all walks of life, including students, teachers, civil society activists, pol­iticians, and minorities, flocked to the Gov­ernor House to exchange Eid greetings with the Governor. Haji Ghulam Ali met the visitors and congratulated them on Eid. It was a joy­ous occasion for all those who visited the Gov­ernor House during the Eid celebrations.