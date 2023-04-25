Share:

The Fisheries department of Balochistan has issued alert to fishermen advising them not to venture into the deep sea owing to high tidal waves.

The fisheries department in a statement said that the coastal belt of Balochistan will experience a windy weather from today (April 25) to April 26.

Assistant Director Fisheries Balochistan has advised fishermen to stay away from the deep sea today and tomorrow during the windy weather spell.

Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province with chances of light rain with gusty winds in some parts of Kech, Washuk, Awaran, Surab, Gwadar districts and surrounding areas.