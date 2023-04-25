Share:

PESHAWAR - Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa care­taker minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Manzoor Khan Afridi here Monday said the govern­ment was endeavouring to alleviate poverty and accelerate the pace of de­velopment in tribal ar­eas. He paid rich tributes to tribal people for their great sacrifices for the de­velopment, security and integrity of Pakistan and assured them that their days of poverty and back­wardness would soon come to an end. He said that the attitude of neglect and excesses done to trib­als in the past was being rectified and redressed, while the losses during operations would also be compensated gradually. The caretaker minister was addressing the Eid mi­lan gathering of tribal el­ders at his ancestral hujra in Alam Godar tehsil Bara in Khyber district. Former Senator, Muhammad Shah Afridi and other tribal leaders appreciated the caretaker government’s initiatives for the devel­opment of the merged districts including Khyber and assured their full sup­port in implementation of the government’s policies. Manzoor Afridi said that all the demolished houses and buildings would be reconstructed for which comprehensive plan was chalked out. He admitted that like other parts of the province, the people of Khyber and other merged districts are also facing the evil of drugs addiction, which has become a chal­lenge for the survival of our young generation. He said his department will not only ensure strict pre­vention of drugs but will also cherish the great task of treatment and rehabili­tation of patients suffering from drug addiction, for which measures are being taken on emergency basis.