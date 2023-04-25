Share:

KARACHI-Leader of the Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheihk, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to seek justice.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Mr Sheikh inform the chief justice in the letter that that there are no hopes of justice in any institution of Pakistan except Judiciary. He said, “I am PTI lawmaker and performing my duties as Leader of the Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, and always pointed out the corruption of Sindh government and raised the voice for the people of Sindh.” Haleem said he had grave concern for his life from PPP leadership, Sindh government and their blue eyed officers.

Haleem stated in the letter that he had a grave threat to his life; he had been receiving threats since the day he took oath as the Leader of the Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. The PPP leadership had been trying to harm his life and also they have filed ‘fake cases’ against him, he added. The PPP leadership wanted to stop his voice and had planned multiple attacks on him, like ones by the PPP mob at Ghotki, Nawabshah, Umerkot and in Karachi, he added.

Haleem informed that before this when he was arrested once, a snake was left in his barrack with the intention to kill him, and he was also attacked in central prison during his judicial custody through some criminal prisoners. Further, he added that during the last year when the son of one of his family friends was arrested, he was told by one front man of Zardari that there were direct orders from Zardari to harm his life. The Opposition Leader said that despite so many attacks, he had not been provided any security by the Sindh police. He said, “As an Opposition Leader, my status is equal to a senior minister, so it is my privilege to get security but since the day when the conspiracy was hatched to kill me, my security has been withdrawn.”

Haleem said that the first the Rangers security was withdrawn, and now the police security had been withdrawn, adding, removing his police security showed their evil intentions, as IGP Sindh was also failed to provide him security as per his entitlement. Haleem said that he had received messages from his sources that after failure of all those tactics, now once again a conspiracy was hatched in Bilawal House for killing him.