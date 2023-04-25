Share:

Ahead of World Malaria Day, usually celebrated on April 25, attention has been brought upon countries like Pakistan and Malawi that have witnessed a sharp rise in infections and deaths due to the infectious disease. This was primarily due to manifestations of climate change, like floods and cyclones, which left pools of stagnant water that collected bacteria, viruses and zoonotic diseases like dengue, malaria and typhoid. Not only must federal governments be encouraged to act to curb this health crisis, but the international community must also work towards mitigating the harmful effects of climate change. We need a collaborative and multi-tier effort before millions of more people die from such diseases.

The 2022 floods in Pakistan drowned a third of the country and even right now, many districts remain submerged in stagnant water. This, coupled with rising temperatures, increases the likelihood of the country facing an extreme health crisis. Already, there are at least 1.6 million malaria cases, and dengue patients keep rolling into hospitals. On average, according to the World Health Organisation, 619,000 of the world’s deaths can be attributed to malaria. This is not a small number, and should serve as a reflection of the all-encompassing effects of climate change especially on underdeveloped countries like Pakistan.

As if this was not enough, Pakistan also has one of the worst air quality indexes of the world. Consistent and thick plumes of smog have caused respiratory problems and eye infections. Record-breaking temperatures have exacerbated the likelihood of heat strokes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and daily physiological stress. On top of all this, a changing climate has consequences like altering habitats and forcing new interactions between insects, animals and humans, creating a plethora of new medical issues out of the spread of zoonotic diseases.

The government’s prime responsibility is to ensure that all its citizens are safe and that disaster management authorities carry out their work diligently. The objective of course should be to save lives immediately, but to also manage destroyed areas in a manner that prevents them from becoming the disease hub of the country. On a larger level however, we need the international community to mobilise to counteract the effect of climate change. Action is not being taken at the pace at which the climate is changing and countries like Pakistan are suffering as a result.