Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Imran Khan’s own interviews are proving to be a chargesheet against himself.

He said that Imran Khan’s statement in which he asserted that the government in two provinces were dissolved on the orders of General (retd) Bajwa, proves that this person’s politics is hundred percent based on lies. In a statement on Monday, the provincial information minister said that Imran Khan had launched a heinous campaign against General (retd) Bajwa before dissolving his governments in Punjab and KP.

“If General Bajwa is being held responsible, then why did he (Imran) dissolve his governments of Punjab and KP on the advice of General (retd) Bajwa?” the minister added.

He said that all these things reveal that Imran Khan is fooling the entire nation. Imran Khan cannot to be trusted further. Mr Memon added that this person has become a mentally ill, adding that enmity with Pakistan is the only mission of Imran Khan. He said that the followers of Imran Khan should open their eyes and get rid of this liar.