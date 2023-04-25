Share:

NEW DELHI - Indian police claimed to have arrested renowned Khalistan leader Amrit­pal Singh in Rode village of Moga district of Punjab.

The popular Sikh leader was shifted to Indian state Assam’s Dibrugarh, where eight of Khalistan leaders are already being held under the draconi­an law National Security Act.

Amritpal Singh openly sup­ports the cause of indepen­dent Khalistan, the separatist movement calling for a sepa­rate homeland for people of Sikh faith. He is a staunch fol­lower of Jarnail Singh Bhin­dranwale, who started the Khalistan Movement in 1982 and was killed in Operation Blue Star in 1984 by the Indi­an Army.

The rise of Singh, a preach­er in the northwestern state of Punjab where Sikhs are in the majority, has revived talk of an independent Sikh home­land. Tens of thousands of people had died in the 1980s and early 1990s during the Sikh freedom movement.

According to Indian media, the Punjab government de­cided to shift Singh to jail in Assam, more than 2,600 km away from Punjab, on the di­rections of the Centre. It said the decision was taken to avoid any kind of jailbreak or protests if Singh was lodged in any prison in Punjab or Haryana.

The arrest of Amritpal Singh, 30 — who leads a group called Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab) — came after the self-styled preacher and hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station with swords and firearms, demanding the re­lease of one of his aides.

Police had accused Singh and his supporters of at­tempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement, and cre­ating disharmony, and said he had been on the run since mid-March.

He was arrested in the vil­lage gurudwara, a Sikh tem­ple, under the National Se­curity Act, which allows for those deemed a threat to na­tional security to be detained without charge for up to a year, the police official said.