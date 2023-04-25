Share:

LAHORE - In a telephonic conversation on Monday, the Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq extended Eid felicitations and good wishes to the Afghan For­eign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and expressed his hopes for peace and development in the re­gion. According to the spokesperson of JI, Sirajul Haq and Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed the overall political situation in the region and emphasized the need for both Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together for the betterment of their coun­tries. During the conversation, the Afghan Foreign Minister also expressed his good wishes for Paki­stan and its people and stated his intention to vis­it Pakistan after Eid, hoping that the visit would strengthen the relations between the two broth­erly countries. The JI chief reiterated that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly countries, and the future of both countries is bright. He emphasized that both countries need to work together to pro­mote peace and development in the region.