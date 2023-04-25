Share:

A meeting of the committees established by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was held on Tuesday, in which proposals were considered to end the political crisis in the country.

Both parties agreed that the negotiations between the political parties should be fruitful as soon as possible for the wider interests of the country beyond personal interests.

It was also decided to consult party leaders on the latest situation.

PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, while JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and Farid Ahmed Paracha participated in the meeting.