MULTAN - Kite flying claimed another life as a man died after a kite string slits his neck at Yusuf Raza Gillani Flyover near Double Phattak area of Jalilabad police station. According to Rescue 1122 sources, 33-year-old Zulifqar s/o Fida Hussain resident of Dera Ghazi Khan was returning home from Multan on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, he fell down from the motorcycle after being injured when a kite string cut his throat.

The rescue officials reached the spot but he succumbed to injuries due to blood loss. The rescue officials shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

Meanwhile, taking action on the incident, Additional Inspector Gen­eral of Police (IGP) South Punjab Maqsood-Ul-Hassan suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) Jalilabad police station Ali Hassan over negligence. The additional IGP directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and flying, add­ing that no negligence would be tol­erated in this regard.

CONSTABLE ARRESTED IN TWO YOUNGSTERS KILLING CASE

Police have arrested a constable involved in killing of two youngsters by police firing three days back in premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam po­lice station.

According to police sources, a po­lice team including Assistant Sub-Inspector Yasir, Driver Javed and Con­stable Bilal were on patrolling duty when they shot dead two youngsters. The police registered the case against the police officials under section 302 and 324 with the concerned police station while the officials escaped from the scene and hide them.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Man­soor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team to arrest the police officials in­volved in the case. The police team arrested Constable Bilal and started further investigations against him while raids were being conducted to arrest the other two officials.

The CPO said that police officials in­volved in misuse of power would face strict legal action against them under zero tolerance policy.

DC DISTRIBUTES GIFTS AMONG CHILDREN, PRISONERS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir distributed gifts among chil­dren and prisoners during separate visits here on Monday. In connection with Eid-ul-Fitr celebratations here Monday, the Deputy Commissioner visited Old Age Home, Children Hos­pital and District Jail. He distributed gifts among children, senior citizens and prisoners besides wishing them Eid greetings. He said that bringing happiness on the faces of deserving people was the soul of humanity.