MOHMAND - The Mohmand tribal district received a visit from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The IGP met with local police officers, youths, and community leaders to discuss matters related to law enforcement and communi­ty safety.

Joining the IGP during his visit were Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Mohmand Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Ayaz Khan, DPO Charsa­da Arif Khan, Circle Deputy Superintendent Police (DSPs), and local elders of the area. The Mohmand Police gave the IGP a salute, and he was dressed in a traditional Qula Lungi (turban).

During his address, the IGP expressed that his pur­pose of visit was to to participate in the celbration of the police personnel and to encourage them for their sacrifices. He praised the local people for their support in pushing back the new wave of terrorism. The IGP emphasized that the police department is like a fam­ily and he has come to celebrate Eid with his children.

Furthermore, the IGP assured that those who work on polio duty will be paid and after Eid, Mohmand police personnel will be sent for various courses to improve their performance and progress. The Po­lice Chief also promised to cooperate in every possi­ble way to provide all the necessary resources for the elimination of terrorism in the area.