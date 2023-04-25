PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA), in partnership with the Child Protection Department, organized a recreational and informative tour of famous locations for orphans and street children from Zamong Kor during Eid-ul-Fitr.
The primary objective of the tour was to provide exposure, enjoyment, and recreation opportunities to the children and make their Eid special. The children visited a variety of places, including Lala Zar Park, Nathia Gali Park, and Sajikot Waterfall. The efforts of the KP-CTA to arrange tours for orphans and street children were well received by tourists and locals alike.
Many of the tourists, locals, and officials gave special attention and time to the children and emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of the government and the public to facilitate and create such opportunities not only for orphans and street children but also for special children with disabilities. The KP-CTA not only arranged the tour but also provided information and guidance to the children about the ecological and cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The KP-CTA believes that involving children in such activities can have a synergistic effect on the preservation and promotion of the ecological and cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the tour, the children participated in various recreational activities and fully enjoyed the ambience and environment of tourist places. They expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the KP-CTA and the Child Protection Department in organizing such a wonderful tour.
According to officials from the Child Protection Department, such activities can help increase the confidence of children and enable them to become useful members of society. The children also visited the tourist facilitation centre in Abbottabad, where they were informed about its purpose and necessity.
Bakhtiar Khan, the Director General of KP-CTA, stated that we need to keep the plight of orphans and street children in mind, particularly on occasions and festivities.