PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Au­thority (KP-CTA), in partnership with the Child Pro­tection Department, organized a recreational and in­formative tour of famous locations for orphans and street children from Zamong Kor during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The primary objective of the tour was to provide exposure, enjoyment, and recreation opportunities to the children and make their Eid special. The chil­dren visited a variety of places, including Lala Zar Park, Nathia Gali Park, and Sajikot Waterfall. The ef­forts of the KP-CTA to arrange tours for orphans and street children were well received by tourists and lo­cals alike.

Many of the tourists, locals, and officials gave spe­cial attention and time to the children and empha­sized that it is the collective responsibility of the government and the public to facilitate and create such opportunities not only for orphans and street children but also for special children with disabili­ties. The KP-CTA not only arranged the tour but also provided information and guidance to the children about the ecological and cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP-CTA believes that involving children in such activities can have a synergistic effect on the preservation and promotion of the ecological and cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the tour, the children participated in various recrea­tional activities and fully enjoyed the ambience and environment of tourist places. They expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the KP-CTA and the Child Protection Department in organizing such a wonderful tour.

According to officials from the Child Protection De­partment, such activities can help increase the con­fidence of children and enable them to become use­ful members of society. The children also visited the tourist facilitation centre in Abbottabad, where they were informed about its purpose and necessity.

Bakhtiar Khan, the Director General of KP-CTA, stated that we need to keep the plight of orphans and street children in mind, particularly on occa­sions and festivities.