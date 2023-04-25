Share:

Pakistan is facing a serious economic and balance of payment crisis, which requires major structural changes, in addition to short-term reliefs like the IMF package. We need to understand the gravity of the situation and the serious consequences Pakistan faces. Irrespective of who has been at the helm since 1958, with few exceptions, every successive government, through their policy of patronizing real estate, infected by Conflicts of Interest, and relying on foreign debts, is collectively responsible.

There was no emphasis on boosting exports and human resource development. We cannot afford to continue with our present policies, nor can this country bear the luxurious lifestyle of its paid and elected elite or allotment of state lands etc. Absent land holdings result in lower agricultural yields. State land should have been given to those who till the land, with soft-term loans and a precondition that they must achieve a target within three years. Farmhouses have been built on the periphery of Islamabad, where instead of growing fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy farms, etc., palatial houses have emerged. Most of them are owned by retired paid civil and uniformed bureaucracy. Real estate land development schemes, where black money is parked, have replaced green agriculture pastures, boosting corruption and the flight of capital by the affluent elite.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.