PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Narcot­ics Control, Manzoor Afridi, praised the tribal peo­ple for their immeasurable sacrifices for the devel­opment and unity of Pakistan. He assured them that their days of poverty and backwardness are soon to be over.

He acknowledged the mistreatment of the tribals in the past and assured that steps are being taken to rectify the situation and compensate for the losses incurred during army cleanup operations.

During his visit to Khyber district for Eid-ul-Fitr, he addressed a gathering of tribal elders and spoke of the caretaker government’s initiatives for the de­velopment of merged districts, including Khyber. He mentioned that a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to reconstruct all the houses and build­ings demolished during cleanup operations.

The minister also acknowledged the problem of drug addiction in the merged districts and assured that his department will work towards strict preven­tion and treatment of drug addicts. He revealed plans to use poppy for life-saving medicines, similar to In­dia and Western countries, and to introduce relat­ed medicine industry and modern technology in the province, creating employment opportunities and stabilizing the economy.