QUETTA - The central leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Mem­ber of Provincial As­sembly (MPA) Mir Ha­mal Kalmati met with Provincial General Sec­retary of Jamaat Islami and head of Haw-Du Tehreek (HDT) Maula­na Hidayat-ur-Rehman Balochin judicial lock-up in Gwadar on Mon­day. MPA Mir Hamal Kalmati congratulated Maulana Baloch on Eid and inquired about his health. During the meet­ing, political situation of Balochistan including Gwadar was discussed in detail.