PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister and PML-N KP President, Engr Amir Muqam met with former prime minister and PML-N quaid, Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia on Monday and discussed with him overall political and econom­ic situation of the country, especially the party’s af­fairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the one-on-one meeting.

Later, Chief Organizer and Vice President of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended the meeting.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while appreciating the efforts of Amir Muqam, directed him to maintain dis­cipline in the party.

Amir Muqam congratulated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Organizer PML-N, Maryam Nawaz on performing of Umrah.