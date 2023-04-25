PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister and PML-N KP President, Engr Amir Muqam met with former prime minister and PML-N quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia on Monday and discussed with him overall political and economic situation of the country, especially the party’s affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the one-on-one meeting.
Later, Chief Organizer and Vice President of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended the meeting.
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while appreciating the efforts of Amir Muqam, directed him to maintain discipline in the party.
Amir Muqam congratulated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Organizer PML-N, Maryam Nawaz on performing of Umrah.