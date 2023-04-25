Share:

PESHAWAR - Namak Mandi, a fa­mous food street in Peshawar City has attracted a large number of food lovers of Chappli Kabab, BBQ and Mattan Kar­ahi on the third day of Eidul Fitr.

The food lovers enjoyed the mouth-watering BBQ, Mattan Karahi, Chappli Kabab, Peshawar rice pulao, Paye and others traditional cuisines with an aromatic Peshawari Qehwa in all three days of Eid.

Located on the backside of historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, the popular food street with plenty of shops of Mattan Karhai, Chappli Kabab, BBQ, Paye and Peshawari rice Pulao is flooded with tourists, visitors and food lovers on Eid holidays following the improvement of weather conditions after heavy rains before Eid.

Sitting in hammock charpoys in primitive food shops at Namak Mandai, the tourists and food lovers enjoyed the mouth-watering cuisines along with aromatic green tea, making their happiness doubled on Eid.

“Chappli Kabab and Mutton Karahi is my favourite dish and my Eid seems in­complete without tasting its delectable bites at Namak Mandai,” said Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan of the Swabi University while talking to APP at Nam­ak Mandi along with family on Monday.

“I came to my favourite food place to enjoy Chappli Kabab and Mutton Kara­hi along with aromatic green tea of the Qissa Khwani Bazaar after three years. In previous Eids, I could not come here due to cases of coronavirus,” he said.

“I have also purchased 5kg Chappli Kabab and three parcels of Peshawari Rice Pulao for Eid party at home to­night,” he said.

Like Prof Muhammad Naeem, a large number of food lovers visited Nam­ak Mandai and others food streets of Peshawar on Eid days where they en­joyed traditional cuisines including the mouth watering Chappli Kabab and Mutton Karahi due to its excellent taste and deliciousness.

The businessmen said the demands of Chappli Kabab have increased mani­folds during Eid holidays due to pleas­ant weather.

Besides enjoying appetizing tradi­tional cuisines at hotels and open res­taurants at night, most of Chappli Ka­bab lovers asked for parcels upto five kg for Eid parties at home.

Inherited Chappli Kabab’s business from his father, Arif Ahmad, a famous Chappal Kabab seller said, “My father Jalil Ahmad had taken over it from his father, Jumma Khan in 1950. Follow­ing the death of my father, all his (Jal­il Ahmed) six sons had carried forward the legacy of this hard-earned business and continued it till date with a lot of hope to transfer it to the next genera­tion,” he said.

“My grandfather had started chap­pli kabab business from a single ‘Ka­rahi’ (fryingpan) 73 years ago and to­day with the grace of Allah Almighty, we have six more shops including one at Melody Food Street, Islamabad, two each at Firdous and University Road, one each at Gul Bahar and Faqirabad Peshawar,” he added.

The people of united India were most­ly vegetarians but all kings and invad­ers from the west including Mughals, Turks, Ghazni and Afghans who con­quered India loved meat dishes. They introduced the habit of eating meat in new ways and customs in United In­dia where Mughals made meat-eating a cultural dish by making it a substi­tute for beef and buffalo’ meat by add­ing various spices and ingredients to it.

Before marching towards India, the kings, warriors and invaders had stayed in Peshawar by introducing Chappli Kabab’s recipe during the Mughal dy­nasty, which had later gained interna­tional fame owing to its appetizing aro­ma and delectable taste.

Arif said that its recipe was later shifted to Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and other cities of Pakistan besides Jalala­bad and Kabul in Afghanistan and Am­ritsar, Lucknow and Delhi in India.

In Peshawar, he said more than 3,500 chappli kebabs’ small and big outlets were existed mostly in Firdous, Bakhs­hu bridge, Warsak Road, Ring Road, Nothia, Namak Mandai, Hashtnagri, Ramadas, Faqirabad and Board ba­zaars, attracting foodies during Eid.

Besides Chappli Kabab, Arif said takeaway service of traditional cui­sines including Peshawari rice pulao, paye, dampokh, namak mandi karahi, lamb chops, BBQ and others tradition­al foods have shined during Ramazan iftar parties and Eid days.

He said people also dispatch it to UAE, Saudi Arabi and other countries for their friends, relatives and loved ones besides used in walima, engage­ments and haqeeqa of the newborn.

Dr Riaz Malik, a children specialist told APP that Namak Mandi was his favourite food place in Peshawar where he came for the last six years to enjoy its Matton Karhai and BBQ due to its unique taste and energy perspective on Eid.

“It gives us an opportunity to spend some times with my old friends on Eid as the orders generally take close to an hour to prepare, with customers enjoy­ing tea ahead of the meal here.”

Riaz urged KP government to con­vert Namak Mandai a full-fledged food street on the pattern of Gawal Mandi Lahore to generate job opportunities and quality food for people.