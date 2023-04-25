Share:

FAISALABAD - Since the world economies are facing seri­ous crunch and price hike with Pa­kistan also not an exception, the backbone of our economy, the in­dustrial workers are in dire need for a holistic social security sys­tem to ensure their survival.

As different departments are working in this sector and the fac­tory workers have to run pillar to post for getting their in-service and post retirement dividends. This is an extra fatigue adding to their hardships.

Although, the federal and the provincial governments have tak­en different measures to protect interests of factory workers, yet after devolution of the Labour De­partment after 18th amendment, the situation had become compli­cated.

In present scenario, social secu­rity department, workers’ welfare fund, labour department and EOBI are working for the same purpose but under different institutions.

According to a spokesman of Di­rectorate of Social Security Faisal­abad, there are more than 20,000 establishments in Faisalabad with the district divided into three zones; Eastern, Western and North­ern Zones to facilitate the workers.

“More than 150,000 workers were secured in Faisalabad while out of total establishments, about 9000 units were closed and more than 100 units defaulted to social security department,” he claimed.

Contesting the department claims, the factory owners claim that closing 50% units was not their fault as they were compelled to do this due to increasing cost of doing business.

They were also critical of poli­cies and efficiency of the social se­curity department as they claimed to pay a huge amount as contribu­tion for welfare of their workers and demanded fair functioning of the department.

“It is worrisome that 50% units had to be closed down leaving thousands of workers jobless with remaining units working at 40% capacity,” said President Faisal­abad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq.

“Scores of factory workers await facilities like educational scholar­ship, death and marriage grants since 2019 despite contribution by the employers,” Dr Khurram claimed. “Therefore, the social se­curity department and workers’ welfare fund must step forward to resolve this issue.”

The directorates of social securi­ty are working in all major cities of the Punjab including Lahore, Fais­alabad, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffar Garh, Baha­wal Pur, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

Any factory worker registered with Punjab Employees Social Se­curity Institute (PESSI) is called secured worker and he and his family members are entitled to sickness, injury, Iddat, maternity and gratuity benefits besides dis­ablement pension, artificial limbs, funeral grant and free education for children.

Amidst the claims and demands of the employers and the employ­ees, Admin Officer Directorate of Social Security Faisalabad (East) Zulqarnain Malhi claims that the social security department pro­vides full health cover and finan­cial benefits to secured work­ers besides ensuring full safety at workplace.

After registration, he said, the secured worker through his em­ployers contributes 6% of his wag­es and in return, the social securi­ty department provides him social security cover including the health facility.

“Presently, 22 social security hospitals are working in Punjab including four hospitals in Lahore and three in Faisalabad,” he said. “If required facility is not available at these hospitals, it is arranged at other hospitals locally or send­ing critical patients abroad if nec­essary and PESSI bears entire ex­penditures.”

He said complete treatment for cardiac patients with the facility of bypass surgery, angiography, angi­oplasty etc as well as CT scan and nuclear block facilities are availa­ble at Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Insti­tute of Cardiology and Social Secu­rity Teaching Hospital in Lahore.

Social Security Hospital Islama­bad provides diagnosis and com­plete treatment of breast cancer while treatment of kidney diseas­es, gastroenteritis, hepatitis, den­gue fever diagnosis are also avail­able at respective Social Security Hospitals.

“We also provide prostheses and spectacles to secured work­ers and their families besides fa­cility of modern laboratories and physiotherapy centres, ambulance service and dispensaries,” he said. “PESSI also arranges free educa­tion and every year nine scholar­ships are provided to children of secured workers at medical col­leges affiliated to Social Security Hospitals.”

Now whatever the claims of stakeholders, it is prime respon­sibility of the concerned depart­ments to ensure maximum pos­sible benefits to factory making them to sail through this era of economic turmoil.