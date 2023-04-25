FAISALABAD - Since the world economies are facing serious crunch and price hike with Pakistan also not an exception, the backbone of our economy, the industrial workers are in dire need for a holistic social security system to ensure their survival.
As different departments are working in this sector and the factory workers have to run pillar to post for getting their in-service and post retirement dividends. This is an extra fatigue adding to their hardships.
Although, the federal and the provincial governments have taken different measures to protect interests of factory workers, yet after devolution of the Labour Department after 18th amendment, the situation had become complicated.
In present scenario, social security department, workers’ welfare fund, labour department and EOBI are working for the same purpose but under different institutions.
According to a spokesman of Directorate of Social Security Faisalabad, there are more than 20,000 establishments in Faisalabad with the district divided into three zones; Eastern, Western and Northern Zones to facilitate the workers.
“More than 150,000 workers were secured in Faisalabad while out of total establishments, about 9000 units were closed and more than 100 units defaulted to social security department,” he claimed.
Contesting the department claims, the factory owners claim that closing 50% units was not their fault as they were compelled to do this due to increasing cost of doing business.
They were also critical of policies and efficiency of the social security department as they claimed to pay a huge amount as contribution for welfare of their workers and demanded fair functioning of the department.
“It is worrisome that 50% units had to be closed down leaving thousands of workers jobless with remaining units working at 40% capacity,” said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq.
“Scores of factory workers await facilities like educational scholarship, death and marriage grants since 2019 despite contribution by the employers,” Dr Khurram claimed. “Therefore, the social security department and workers’ welfare fund must step forward to resolve this issue.”
The directorates of social security are working in all major cities of the Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffar Garh, Bahawal Pur, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala and Gujrat.
Any factory worker registered with Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI) is called secured worker and he and his family members are entitled to sickness, injury, Iddat, maternity and gratuity benefits besides disablement pension, artificial limbs, funeral grant and free education for children.
Amidst the claims and demands of the employers and the employees, Admin Officer Directorate of Social Security Faisalabad (East) Zulqarnain Malhi claims that the social security department provides full health cover and financial benefits to secured workers besides ensuring full safety at workplace.
After registration, he said, the secured worker through his employers contributes 6% of his wages and in return, the social security department provides him social security cover including the health facility.
“Presently, 22 social security hospitals are working in Punjab including four hospitals in Lahore and three in Faisalabad,” he said. “If required facility is not available at these hospitals, it is arranged at other hospitals locally or sending critical patients abroad if necessary and PESSI bears entire expenditures.”
He said complete treatment for cardiac patients with the facility of bypass surgery, angiography, angioplasty etc as well as CT scan and nuclear block facilities are available at Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology and Social Security Teaching Hospital in Lahore.
Social Security Hospital Islamabad provides diagnosis and complete treatment of breast cancer while treatment of kidney diseases, gastroenteritis, hepatitis, dengue fever diagnosis are also available at respective Social Security Hospitals.
“We also provide prostheses and spectacles to secured workers and their families besides facility of modern laboratories and physiotherapy centres, ambulance service and dispensaries,” he said. “PESSI also arranges free education and every year nine scholarships are provided to children of secured workers at medical colleges affiliated to Social Security Hospitals.”
Now whatever the claims of stakeholders, it is prime responsibility of the concerned departments to ensure maximum possible benefits to factory making them to sail through this era of economic turmoil.