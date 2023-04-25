Share:

ISLAMABAD-After closure of almost a year, the 969-megawatt Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will restart power generation by the end of July.

Power generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had to be discontinued on July 4, 2022, following a malfunction that occurred in the tunnel. Neelum Jhelum Power Plant has two tunnels and there was blockage in one of the three and a half kilometers long tunnel.

A spokesman for Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said that a significant development at the blockade in tail race tunnel of 969MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has been achieved on Eid day. “Tunnel collapse of 150 ft length has been restored. Restoration works are continuing during Eid Holidays,” the spokesman said. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project and witnessed construction activities on the remedial works. He appreciated the efforts of Project Team WAPDA, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) and consultants of the project, he said.

The chairman was briefed that the remedial works for restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are under way in light of the report furnished by the international panel of experts, the spokesman maintained. Hydraulic lining shutter is being installed inside the tail race tunnel for concrete lining, while the allied works are also continuing side by side. Risk analysis report by the consultants is expected to be finalized during the next month. Chairman WAPDA directed project authorities to resume electricity generation from the project by end July. The Neelum-Jhelum power plant suffered a fault following the blockage of water in the tunnel area of 3.5 kilometres that led to the shutdown of the plant and termination of 969MW cheap electricity to the national grid.