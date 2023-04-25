Share:

GENEVA-Even with successful climate mitigation efforts, the negative trend in climate will continue for the coming decades, the secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned.

“We can still affect this situation, but the negative trend in climate will continue until the 2060s anyhow,” Petteri Taalas told Anadolu in an interview.

“And if we are successful in climate mitigation, we could phase out this negative trend, but the melting of glaciers and sea level rise is a game we have practically lost that will continue for the coming even thousands of years,” Taalas said.

Underlining that it will be a long-term threat in many areas globally, especially for coastal areas and the Mediterranean region, he said the good news is that the world now has the technological means to be successful in climate mitigation.

Also, the countries began acting against climate change, he said, but argued that efforts of those nations which are going through an economic transition needed onboard as well.

Although the world has a good means to be successful in climate mitigation with the dropping prices of solar and wind energy and the growing amount of electric vehicles, the secretary-general said it is not likely to reach the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming below 1.5C.