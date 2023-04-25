Share:

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhary has emphasized that the army will not involve itself in political affairs in the country.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, the spokesperson said that the army has always maintained a non-political relationship with the government, and it is not in the interest of the Pakistan Army or the nation to link the army with politics.

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary stated that the army chief reiterated that the real axis of power was the people, and the Pakistan army is a national army.

"All politicians and political parties are respectable for the army, and the army does not support any particular party, thought or ideology," said DG ISPR.

The DG ISPR also addressed social media and the army's discipline, noting that some people on social media have become tools of external agendas, and it is irresponsible to discuss the Pakistan Army on social media.

He emphasized the importance of constructive criticism and discouraged futile discussions.

Regarding the involvement of ex-servicemen in politics, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces said that ex-servicemen were an asset to Pakistan, but they were not above the law. Organisations of ex-servicemen should not take the mantle of politics.

The spokesperson also touched on the issue of deployment regarding the election, which is governed under Article 245.

The army has given its fact-based output to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The report would have been made public if the Supreme Court wanted to make it public through an open hearing.

DG ISPR warned that using the army for any political thought or particular religion could lead to chaos in the country.

The army had a non-political relationship with the government, and it was not appropriate to give the color of politics to this non-political relationship, he added.