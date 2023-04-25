Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is elected as chairman for two-year term (2023-24) during the first plenary meeting of the 45th annual session of the Commit­tee on Information of the UN Gen­eral Assembly held in New York.

Pakistan is assuming the Presi­dency of the Committee on Infor­mation for the second time.

Ambassador Aamir Khan, Dep­uty Permanent Representative of Pakistan will chair the Committee on behalf of Pakistan.

After taking over the chairman­ship from Ecuador, the outgoing chair, Ambassador Aamir Khan, in his opening statement appre­ciated the honour that member states have conferred on Pakistan to chair this committee and hoped that our joint work will be suc­cessful and productive.

He said that he is “comforted by the fact that the Department is led by the Under Secretary General, Ms Melissa Fleming, who always provides valuable insight and in­put to the Committee.”

He said, “World is facing an un­precedented triple-crisis – the Covid-19 pandemic, the existential threat caused by climate change and the inter-related shocks to food, fuel and finance that are ag­gravated further by existing and new conflicts.”

In this situation, “the role of our committee in combating the mul­titude of challenges and ensuring the accurate and timely informa­tion is critical,” he insisted.

Ambassador Aamir Khan urged to ensure integrity of informa­tion. “As Chair, I will promote fact-based information and fight against the spread of false infor­mation,” he said.

“We must combat hate speech,” he insisted saying “digitalized platforms misused by bad actors, are causing social unrest and fan­ning tensions within and among societies.”

“As we work towards achiev­ing the Sustainable Development Goals, we must persevere and re­new our commitment to meet­ing these goals despite challenges posed by Covid-19,” he said.

He also urged to confront the ex­istential threat of climate change, recalling the catastrophic flood in Pakistan last year, the terrible earthquake hitting Turkiye and Syria this year and the threat posed by rising sea water and desertifica­tion are its serious manifestation.

“Our information systems should promote the exchange of information and best practices to accelerate the bold climate ac­tion,” he urged. He also urged to address technological divide and the lack of access by developing countries to reliable, factual, and multilingual information.

“We must address these gaps and create a fair, equitable and re­silient global information land­scape,” he added.

He recalled Pakistan’s initiative, the General Assembly, for the first time, adopted resolution 76/227 entitled “Countering Disinforma­tion for the Promotion and Pro­tection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms” on 24 December 2021. Later, ‘Group of Friends’ on Countering Disinfor­mation was launched to advance the multidimensional response to counter all forms of disinforma­tion, including in the context of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Last Year, as G77 Chair, Pakistan played a productive role in bring­ing a consensus-based resolution in the Committee on Information.

He looked forward to the close working relationship with the De­partment of Global Communica­tion ensuring that the Committee continues to deliver on its impor­tant mandate during Pakistan’s chairmanship of the Committee.

He also expressed gratitude to the members of the Bureau, the Secre­tariat, and Ecuador as an outgoing Chair of the Committee for their work during the past sessions.

He also welcomed the new Vice-Chairs and Rapporteur of the Com­mittee as well as new member- Es­tonia admitted to the Committee on Information. The Committee on Information is the subsidiary body of the 4th Committee of the Gener­al Assembly at the United Nations.

It examines United Nations public information policies and activities; evaluating and follow up the efforts made, and the pro­gress achieved by the United Na­tions system in the field of infor­mation.

The committee also promotes the establishment of a new, more just and more effective world infor­mation and communication order.