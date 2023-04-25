Share:

The world is witnessing sea changes on the international horizon. China and Russia are displaying unity against the West after having the ‘New Era’ Summit last month. Besides the recent emergence of new regional alliances, old rivals are mending ways. After an unexpected détente between KSA and Iran, the other Middle Eastern powers are trying to move on while forgetting the past misunderstandings. Qatar and UAE are in the process of restoring diplomatic relations, severed in mid-2017. KSA, Bahrain and Egypt are also expected to follow suit and re-start talking to Qatar like they did in old times. China is emerging as the main facilitator in bringing rival states to the negotiating table.

During all this, Pakistan’s foreign policy is struggling to find some relevance in the comity of nations. The lack of trust in relations with the US and Europe coupled with China’s obvious trepidations pose serious challenges of adjustments. Losing friends in the Middle East is an additional grave concern. Pak-India relationship demands a breakthrough as concerns from Kashmir shift towards the Indus Waters Treaty. Chronic instability in neighbouring Afghanistan and the re-emergence of terrorism are causing fresh security concerns, compelling the Establishment to thwart terror threats by re-launching the National Action Plan (NAP). The election rigmarole seems the ultimate riddle to solve. No one in Islamabad seems interested in gauging the evolving world to absorb the possible effects of regional and international changes to develop adequate responses.

Looking at present-day Pakistan’s disposition, one could easily deduce at least one thing. Too much thinking with the absence of action is causing an acute state of analysis-paralysis. One is helplessly looking at political uncertainty, huge economic losses, negative business sentiment, monstrous debt-servicing, dismal tax collection, unprecedented inflation, the rupee’s free fall, less than one percent GDP growth, dwindling exports, nose-diving FDI’s, fears of default, slow progress on CPEC, low morale, degenerating moral values, weakening institutions, serious judicial and constitutional crisis, and the people’s crisis of confidence. Not to mention the plight of the common man, the basic unit of nationhood or extreme poverty or the uneven population growth or lack of basic education and health facilities or unequal opportunities or increasing unemployment or the rising crime rate or provincial disparities or sectarian issues. The situation further gets alarming when one factors in the general restlessness in society and the ever-menacing ill-effects of mismanaging social media.

And what is our response? The Executives are busy making stop-gap arrangements in almost every sphere of governance while the media continues fervently searching for inconsequential breaking news.

One could imagine the plight of the Government if meeting the IMF’s conditions to borrow funds is its foremost endeavour. Under the circumstances, it would be difficult to expect the line Ministries to put up a summary to the PM on the possible ramifications of launching a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). While Pakistan is striving to meet the IMF’s conditions, the Fund has reportedly decided to float a new global currency as the Universal Monetary Unit, “Unicoin”. In the civilized progressive world, economists are evaluating the pros and cons of a digital form of the US dollar and the Pound Sterling. Economists agree that when implemented, CBDC might transform the world economy.

Notwithstanding the existence of every possible problem, Pakistan is surviving as a nation-state while everyone sleeps reasonably fed. Isn’t it mysterious that in the face of such enormous challenges, the 235 million people of Pakistan are still ‘alive’? Any idea who is responsible for addressing the immediate issues facing the country?

The Federal Government? No, it is an interim set-up, and they are counting days before an election is held. Provincial Governments? No, making policies for the country is neither their mandate nor interest. Parliament? No, it is busy teaching some lessons to all those elements which are trespassing its sacred jurisdiction. Judiciary? No, their basic premise rests in the interpretation of statutes. Presently, it seems adamant in establishing its elusive ‘writ’ by displaying individual wisdom. Military bureaucracy? No, they have officially announced their ‘apolitical’ security-bound role. From safeguarding the borders and the country’s vital interests such as its revered nuclear programme to combatting terrorism and extremism, their plate is already full.

Civil bureaucracy? No way, it is waiting for the opportune time to explain why it is not infested with inefficiency. Power-point presentations are ready to prove their eternal allegiance to whosoever is in power. Electronic and print media? No, the ‘rating race’ and lack of funds respectively keep them busy 24/7. Similarly, there is no hope of any sanity prevailing in social media. Civil society? No, it is simply waiting for Allah. Business community? No, as they say, a barking dog does not disturb a man on the camel.

Anyone for removing the ongoing political uncertainty anytime soon or initiate practical measures for any possible economic recovery? Anyone for the idea of imploring China to bring India to the table to normalize relations?

Clearly, there is no immediate solution in view to Pakistan’s pressing problems. However, as miracles do happen, there is no harm in hoping for one of the following three scenarios. First, that institutions start working in their own sphere of influence (possible only after achieving political stability); second, the emergence of a strong and honest Government in Islamabad after the general elections (possible but the word ‘honest’ is debatable); and finally, a dramatic revival of Pakistan’s geo-strategic importance (remains our wishful thinking). Albert Camus once observed: Nobody realizes that some people expend tremendous energy merely to be normal. Right now, Pakistan could only try to stay normal.