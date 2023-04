Share:

Pakistan reported 17 cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

According to National Health Services (NHS) the country reported 17 cases of Covid-19 within 24-hours on Monday. Cumulatively 914 Covid tests were conducted all over the country. The positive ratio of Covid-19 tests stood at 1.85%, however 11 Covid patients are in critical situation.

96 Covid tests were conducted in Lahore during the 24-hours of Monday and only 7 were tested positive, the ration of positive cases was observed at 7.29%.