ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan and Saudi Arabia yester­day discussed the regional situ­ation and vowed to enhance the bilateral cooperation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic call with For­eign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and dis­cussed matters of mutual inter­est. The Foreign Minister con­veyed Eid greetings to his Saudi counterpart and wished him good health and happiness as well progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of the King­dom of Saudi Arabia. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mu­tual interest. The Foreign Min­ister expressed confidence that resumption of Kingdom’s dip­lomatic relations with Iran will lead to regional peace and pros­perity. He expressed profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s as­sistance in the evacuation of Pa­kistani nationals from Sudan. The Foreign Ministers agreed that the two countries will close­ly coordinate to further facilitate evacuations from Sudan.