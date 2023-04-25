ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia yesterday discussed the regional situation and vowed to enhance the bilateral cooperation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic call with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed matters of mutual interest. The Foreign Minister conveyed Eid greetings to his Saudi counterpart and wished him good health and happiness as well progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that resumption of Kingdom’s diplomatic relations with Iran will lead to regional peace and prosperity. He expressed profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s assistance in the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan. The Foreign Ministers agreed that the two countries will closely coordinate to further facilitate evacuations from Sudan.
