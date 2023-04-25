Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Pakistan on Monday an­nounced the evacuation of 91 people from various countries including Pakistani nationals from Sudan.

The operation was carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces with the support of various branches of the armed forces on the directives of the Kingdom’s Leadership, the embassy said in a statement.

“We are pleased to announce the safe arrival of the citizens of the Kingdom who were evacuated from the Republic of Sudan as well as several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries, including diplomats and international officials,” it added.

A total of 66 people from brotherly and friendly countries including Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso have been evacuated.

The Kingdom worked to provide all necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their de­parture to their respective countries, it added.