Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held on Tuesday an informal meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership at former defence minister Pervez Khattak's residence.

The former Punjab chief minister reached the residence of Mr Khattak, where he condoled the death of his wife, while former federal minister Moonis Elahi also condoled over the phone. The PML-N leaders – Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique – came face-to-face with Mr Elahi on the occasion of offering condolences to Parvez Khattak over the death of the latter’s wife.

Mr Rafique and Chaudhry Mr Elahi shook hands with each other. Mr Sadiq also hugged Mr Elahi. During the informal meeting, Mr Elahi and Mr Sadiq also whispered in each other's ear.

The political leaders talked about the solution to take the country out of the quagmire. Mr Rafique, while talking to former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, said, "We are in touch with you. I heard PTI has changed names."