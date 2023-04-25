Share:

“You become a changed person when you face

the reaper and deny him your soul.”

–Martha Sweeney

Various cultures have had figures that represent death and one of the most common depiction is that of a skeletal figure, shrouded in a dark hooded rove, that carries a scythe to reap human souls; the Grim Reaper. The Grim Reaper first appeared in Europe during the 14th century at a time when the continent was dealing with the Black Death, a plague that was killing thousands. With death always on their mind, it was not a surprise that an image was created to represent it. Thus, the Grim Reaper came in being, its robe reminiscent of religious figures of the time, skeletal figure representing the decay of the human life and the scythe as a symbol of how souls are plucked from the body just as produce is plucked from the earth.