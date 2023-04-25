Share:

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair had a special meeting on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Secretary Sheikh Mazhar Ahmad and discussed the ways to work together for the development of cycling and baseball in Pakistan.

On request of Sheikh Mazhar Ahmad, Mr. Moazzam Khan provided ground for the training camp of Pakistan Baseball Team. Sh Mazhar said: “I am very grateful to Moazzam Khan Klair for providing ground in the center of Lahore for the camp of baseball.” Along with this, he also thanked his President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah for his directives along with Eid greetings. They were also paying attention to their work.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, along with Moazzam Khan, who was the former Chairman of Punjab Baseball Association, consulted for the development of sports in Pakistan and came up with a plan to popularize both baseball and cycling to provide basic facilities to the players. He also discussed the process in detail.

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair thanked both of them and said that he was proud and excited to have chosen his ground for the camp of Pakistani athletes to participate in the upcoming international competition.

Later, PFB President Syed Fakhar Shah, Secretary Sheikh Mazhar and PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan congratulated the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim world including sports circles saying, “We are happy with this Eid. On the occasion of Eid, you should include your weak companions, loved ones and other devotees in your happiness so that the enjoyment of Eid is doubled.”