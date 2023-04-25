Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the political activities set to gain momentum this week, consensus between the government and the PTI is still a distant dream.

Not only PDM has yet to reach consensus to initiate dialogue, the bickering in PTI ranks on the same issue has also started emerging with each passing day.

The representatives of these politi­cal factions from both sides, in order to break impasse over the elections controversy, will set agenda of meet­ings day after tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has summoned separately meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) leaders and federal cabinet separately tomorrow to take them into confidence on the prevail­ing political situation in the country.

According to credible sources, the federal cabinet would take into ac­count the issues related to the elec­tions in Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. The cabinet will consider the issues surfaced in the consulta­tive process among the political par­ties. It will also be briefed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about the econom­ic situation, financing assurances given from friendly countries and contacts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The insiders in political parties believed that the ‘guarantors’ will con­tact both the sides.

The Supreme Court had asked the political parties to evolve consen­sus and if the matter is not resolved through political process then May 14 date for the elections in Punjab and KP stays. PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was the first politician to sug­gest the Prime Minister to remove all the difference and move forward for developing consensus. Jamaat-e-Isla­mi has played a significant role to woo PTI for developing consensus.

Meanwhile, the prime minister held a telephonic conversation with Ja­mat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Eid. The JI chief briefed the PM about his contacts with other political leaders to end the ongoing impasse and open­ing of grand political dialogue.

PM Shehbaz told Siraj ul Haq that he has been consulting with the al­lied parties to end the political cri­sis in the country and evolve a con­sensus strategy. He urged the prime minister to take the country out of the ongoing political impasse. They also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Political sources revealed that senior PTI leaders will hold a meeting with Imran Khan for future course of action.

Likewise, the PDM’s parties have also started discussion over a new scenario after the recent remarks of Supreme Court. The PDM’s parties have started consultation to prepare unanimous stance on it. The recent huddle of government allies held at the PM House ended without reaching any consensus on the issue of holding negotiations with the opposition PTI.

The alliance was not on the same page when it comes to holding talks with the PTI. PDM President Mau­lana Fazal Ur Rahman still has not changed his stance as he opposes talks with the PTI. Political gurus viewed that consensus between political factions will take time as only a middle way to hold polls will help both sides.