LARKANA - People from all districts of Sindh on Monday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr to offer Fateha at the graves of martyrs of Bhutto Family. They visited the graves of former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid wreaths and offered Fateha. The followers of Pakistan People’s Party were carrying portraits of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari.