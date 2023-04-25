Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Coordinator for District Lahore, Hina Parvez Butt, declared on Tuesday that the party's youth membership campaign has been concluded in Lahore.

During the week-long campaign from April 3 to April 9, PML-N organized various youth membership camps across Lahore, and more than 69,000 young people completed membership forms to join the political party.

Hina Parvez Butt stated that the membership campaign was a success, and the youth of Lahore showed their trust in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

She also expressed her gratitude to the party workers and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the campaign successful.

The PML-N Youth Coordinator further added that the party's objective is to engage and empower the youth of the country.

By enlisting more young members, PML-N aims to strengthen its position in Lahore and throughout Pakistan.

The conclusion of the youth membership campaign marks an important milestone for the PML-N as the party prepares for the upcoming general elections.

With the support of the youth, PML-N hopes to regain its foothold in the country's political landscape.