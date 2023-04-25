Share:

SWABI - The provincial Excise Depart­ment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a courageous step to­wards eradicating drugs and social evils by destroying the poppy crop grown in the moun­tainous regions of Swabi. This action was taken following the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Chief Secretary.

Under the supervision of Di­rector Narcotics Control Ex­cise Dr Eid Badshah and Ex­cise Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal, a joint operation was carried out by the Excise Department and District Police in Swabi. The Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department and the District Police jointly de­stroyed the opium crop that was spread over an area of ap­proximately 150 kanals and cultivated in different patches on the mountain beds.

The operation was conducted with the participation of various personnel, including Circle Of­ficer Mardan Region, SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region, Police Station Excise Peshawar Region, Excise Intelligence Bu­reau, DSP of District Police, and Industrial Estate Police Station personnel.

Additionally, other Excise and District Police personnel also took part in this successful op­eration and destroyed the pop­py crop grown in the hilly val­leys of Mangalchai, Darorai, and Chennai hills of the Gadoon are­as. Excise Police Station Mardan, Excise Police Station Peshawar, Excise Intelligence Bureau, and Swabi Police Stations jointly participated in this challenging operation, which was launched and completed in the mountain beds and slopes of the Gadoon Amazai areas.