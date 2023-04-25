SWABI - The provincial Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a courageous step towards eradicating drugs and social evils by destroying the poppy crop grown in the mountainous regions of Swabi. This action was taken following the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Chief Secretary.
Under the supervision of Director Narcotics Control Excise Dr Eid Badshah and Excise Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal, a joint operation was carried out by the Excise Department and District Police in Swabi. The Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department and the District Police jointly destroyed the opium crop that was spread over an area of approximately 150 kanals and cultivated in different patches on the mountain beds.
The operation was conducted with the participation of various personnel, including Circle Officer Mardan Region, SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region, Police Station Excise Peshawar Region, Excise Intelligence Bureau, DSP of District Police, and Industrial Estate Police Station personnel.
Additionally, other Excise and District Police personnel also took part in this successful operation and destroyed the poppy crop grown in the hilly valleys of Mangalchai, Darorai, and Chennai hills of the Gadoon areas. Excise Police Station Mardan, Excise Police Station Peshawar, Excise Intelligence Bureau, and Swabi Police Stations jointly participated in this challenging operation, which was launched and completed in the mountain beds and slopes of the Gadoon Amazai areas.