The initial estimates from the 2023 Digital Census are out, revealing that the population of Pakistan has grown to 235 million, a notable increase of 27 million or almost 13 percent from the previous count in 2017. Although the census has faced controversies, such exercises remain necessary to provide a real-time view of individuals in Pakistan, which can inform revisions in government policies and planning for the years ahead. It is important to pay attention to the numbers and recalibrate accordingly.

It bears mentioning that the validity of the numbers must always be questioned. Inherent gaps in methodologies lead to undercounted populations and accuracy checks are difficult to ensure so it is safe to assume that numbers on the ground must be much higher than reported figures. This was also the case in 2017. Despite this, the numbers that have been counted show a significant increase and this is interesting and important as a starting point. While this was expected, the rate of increase is still noticeable and means that service delivery rates for policies must cater to this rapidly growing population. Of many aspects, it is also unfortunate that national disasters, such as the inflation crisis and climate change, will also affect more individuals than in the last census. This necessitates increased social services in areas of health, education, safety, and security.

To figure out how and where population increases are found, a mapping exercise using comparative figures from the previous census will be useful, and rural-to-urban migrations must be accounted for. The digital nature of this census must be taken advantage of to better understand the data and it is encouraging to know that real-time monitoring dashboards have already been developed to gather data progress.

However, the census has not been immune to controversy. Just last week, the PTI claimed to hold protests against the census after Eid and major political parties claim that Karachi’s population is being undercounted. Data should not be politicised, and the government must address these concerns to ensure the exercise’s usefulness is not lost to these factors.