KARACHI-The post-mortem report of the elephant Noor Jahan, who died on Eid day (Saturday), and buried in the zoo, will be received within two weeks.

It may be noted that a team of veterinary doctors led by the head of Four Paws, Dr Amir Khalili, conducted the post-mortem of the elephant Noor Jahan. The post-mortem was supervised by the Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman. Various samples were obtained from the body of elephant Noor Jahan, which were sent to Lahore for examination.

The head of Four Paws team, Dr Amir Khalili, arrived in Karachi from Egypt, while Dr Ghulam Rasool of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore was also called to Karachi and he alongwith Dr Amir Ismail, Dr Shahla and other doctors participated in the post-mortem. Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Zoo Director Kunwar Ayub were also present on the occasion. On Monday, the second elephant in the zoo, Madhubala, was scanned and blood samples were also taken to check whether the disease suffered by Noor Jahan did affect Madhubala.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman was present at the zoo on all three days of Eid and supervised the post-mortem, burial of elephant Noor Jahan and scanning of other elephant Madhubala.

On Sunday, a 15-feet deep, 14-feet long and 12-feet wide grave was made for Noor Jahan’s burial, in which four tonnes of lime and disinfectants were poured and the elephant was buried using cranes. Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman while talking to a large number of Pakistani and international media present at Karachi Zoo said that KMC made all efforts to save the life of the elephant but due to life threatening disease the elephant could not be saved, which they regret.

He said that the international organisation Four Paws had operated on Noor Jahan’s leg and prescribed medicines were being given to the elephant. He said that life and death are in the hands of Allah.

In response to a question, the administrator said that elephant Madhubala in Karachi Zoo is being transferred to the Safari Park so that elephant can be kept in a better environment. Arrangements will be made to transfer her to the Safari Park.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Amir Khalili, head of the team of doctors, said that Noor Jahan passed away but we learned a lot, we all tried hard to save Noor Jahan. A large suitable space is required and a sanctuary needs to be built for them so that they can live in a natural environment.

1.5 acres of land is required for an elephant, he maintained. In response to a question, he said that we do not support the closure of any place in any way, adding that the administrative defects should be removed.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, in response to a question, said that the administration of the zoo will be further improved and an animal health committee will be formed to review the health of the animals from time to time. Apart from KMC, experts from other institutions will also be included in this committee.

He said that the departure of the elephant gives a lesson to the management of the zoo to take care of the health and food of other animals more than before. Administrator Karachi said that the well-being and health care of rare and valuable animals in the zoo is the responsibility of KMC.