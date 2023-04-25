Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi has said all state institutions should work within their consti­tutional domain while respecting the parliament as their mother. He expressed these views while talk­ing to various delegations of elders, party workers and media persons who called on him here in con­nection with Eidul Fitr to exchange Eid greetings.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi was of the opinion that there should not be a situ­ation of confrontation between the judiciary and the parliament which was not a debating club, rather the country’s supreme institution, making laws and the rest must follow them. Conducting elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission, while the Supreme Court was sup­posed to deliver justice by announcing decisions of the majority, he maintained. Faisal Karim Kundi said that the negotiation was a political process which was pursued by the political parties.

Under the leadership of former prime minister and senior vice-chairman of the party, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Faisal Karim Kundi said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari had constituted a three-member commit­tee comprising federal ministers Qamar-ul-Zaman Kaira and Syed Naveed Qamar to contact the coali­tion parties and the PTI in that regard. He said that the PPP believed that Parliament was the right forum for the political parties to initiate dialogue among them for resolving issues instead of any other insti­tution or platform and no one can force anyone to negotiate. He said PPP President Asif Ali Zardari, too, had already clarified in his speech at the ceremony held regarding the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan the head of the parliamentary system was Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and uncon­ditional talks would be held under his leadership.