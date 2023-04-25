Share:

KARACHI-The People’s Party Sindh has postponed the protest scheduled to be held on today (25th April), across Sindh.

In a statement, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the People’s Party is currently postponing its protest as a show of restraint. “We demand all institutions including the judiciary to listen to the voice of the people and hold elections in the country on one day. If the voice of the people is not heard, the date of protest will be announced again,” Khuhro added.

Pakistan cannot afford separate elections as separa would forever question the transparency of elections.

Earlier, People’s Party Sindh had announced a protest call across Sindh on April 25 to hold elections of National Assembly and four provincial assemblies on the same day, as per Khuhro’s statement.

He said that Sindh does not accept the decision of separate elections, except the same-day polls. He said that according to Clause 69 of the Election Act, the elections of the national and provincial assemblies should be held the same day across the country. He said that separate elections would be a process of dividing the country into two parts. Khuhro said there was a plan to influence the election results of the national and other two provincial assemblies in the elections of two provinces. He said that the court should not become a tool in Imran Khan’s conspiratorial ambitions.

He said that Sindh had created Pakistan and Sindh would not allow the country to be divided into two parts. Nisar said that it is the authority of the Election Commission to conduct the elections so let the Election Commission decide the election. Khuhro said that interfering into the powers of the Election Commission would be an attempt to rig the election. He said that the court should make a full court and review its earlier decision.